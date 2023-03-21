'Is This A Dictatorship?': Tejashwi Yadav Fumes At BJP's 'Arrest' Remark

"Why can't they let independent agencies be independent? That's the real question," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today repeated his "scriptwriter" jibe at the Centre over comments from BJP leaders that he will get arrested in the land-for-jobs case.

"This is a legal matter, and we will fight it legally, but the real question is who is the scriptwriter behind this. Why can't they let independent agencies be independent? That's the real question. You have hijacked them," he said.

The CBI has investigated the case twice, he said, questioning what the agencies have been doing for the last six years, when they first started their probe.

"What difference does it make if they arrest me or not? What fear does truth have. CI has already investigated this twice. What was happening for the last six years? Tell us something new, bring fresh evidence," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav further slammed BJP leaders for saying he will have to go to jail, and added that the Constitution and democracy are in danger because the ruling party has taken control of all institution. The BJP is nervous because the two major parties in Bihar -- his own RJD, and Nitish Kumar-led JDU -- have joined forces against it.

"Who are they to decide who will go to jail and who will not. Is this a dictatorship? That's what we have been saying, that they have taken control of all institutions. That is why the Constitution and democracy are in danger. They want to implement their own agenda, control everything. We (RJD and JDU) have come together, so they are scared about 2024 (general elections). They are panicking. The people are watching everything, they will respond," he said.

Days after raids on his family members in multiple states, he had rubbished the corruption allegations and questioned what happened to sensational, headline-making claims of recovering thousands of crores in money and properties during earlier raids.

He also said that they expected "vengeful" action from the Centre through its probe agencies in response to ousting the BJP from power in Bihar.

Taking a jibe at Amit Shah, Mr Yadav had said, "Understand the chronology, like Amit Shah says -- when there was a trust vote for the new government, raids were conducted that day too, what happened to those raids? What did they find? Or let's go to 2017, they said Rs 8,000 crore, benami, properties. Income Tax, ED, CBI, all came after us. Today, it's 2023, almost six years, where did that property go? Whoever is directing them, maybe it's Amit Shah, there must be a scriptwriter, or dialogue writer, they should change them. The same thing, repeatedly, doesn't look good".