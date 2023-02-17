'Irregularities In Tax Payments': Income Tax Department On BBC

The BBC is yet to respond to the charges.

India's Income Tax Department has claimed it has uncovered irregularities in the accounting books of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) following a three-day survey widely criticised as retribution for an unflattering documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a move that came weeks after the British public broadcaster aired a documentary on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Income Tax Department alleged that income and profits disclosed by the BBC's various units were “not commensurate with the scale of operations in India”.

It said the department had gathered “several evidences (sic)” and was still in the process of going through statements of employees, digital files and documents.

Its findings “indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group”, the tax department claimed.

“The survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation,” it alleged, referring to the practises when one arm of a multinational corporation pays another for goods, services or intellectual property.

The department also accused BBC staffers of employing “dilatory tactics” or efforts to delay an investigation.

“Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity,” the tax department said in a statement.

The BBC is yet to respond to the charges.