''Iron hand'' Needed For Chidambarams: CBI To Court In Aircel-Maxis Case

P Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he is being targeted for political reasons

Former union minister P Chidambaram still in its custody in the INX Media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has sought his custodial interrogation in another case. Both Mr Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram need to be questioned while in custody, the agency told the Supreme Court, where the former minister has sought protection from arrest.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate argued that Mr Chidambaram and his son will hamper the Aircel-Maxis probe if granted protection from arrest. Accusing them of not cooperating with the investigation, the agency said that they needed to be dealt with an "iron hand".

With the same argument, the agency arrested Mr Chidambaram last month and was allowed to question him in custody. The former minister has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

In the same period, Mr Chidambaram granted approval illegally to the Aircel-Maxis deal and received kickbacks, the investigation agencies have alleged.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused the Chidambarams of money laundering, creating shell companies and committing other offences.

The senior Congress leader has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he is being targeted for political reasons.

On August 23, the court had extended the interim protection from arrest to Mr Chidambaram and his son till September 3. The court had also pulled up the agencies for seeking adjournments on the hearing on their anticipatory bail pleas, saying they have been doing this for a year and it has become "embarrassing".

