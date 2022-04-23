Irfan Pathan Takes Aim At Amit Mishra, Posts This After 'My Country' Row

Irfan Pathan tweeted a copy of the preamble of the Indian Constitution.

In another development in the hotly debated Twitter match of sorts between Former India cricketers Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra, Mr Pathan tweeted a copy of the preamble of the Indian Constitution. Taking aim at Mr Mishra without naming him, the former Indian pacer said, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read...," along with the image.

Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read… ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vjhf6k3UaK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 23, 2022

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT," Irfan Pathan had earlier said in an open-ended post.

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

Amit Mishra completed the line -- with a stern message.

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth....only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," his post read.

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

While neither explained the context of their tweets, the posts were interpreted by social media users in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and communal clashes elsewhere in the country.

Many slammed Mr Pathan's message, some dared him to complete the statement. Others entreated him not to throw away the goodwill earned in cricket through political statements.

With Mr Mishra's tweet, fans started a full-scale debate.