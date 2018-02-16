Iran Willing To Relax Visa Norms, Share Oil & Gas With India Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is on a three-day visit to India, said the current century belongs to Asia where New Delhi and Tehran have an important role to play.

Iran's President visited historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on Friday. Hyderabad: Iran today expressed willingness to share its vast oil and natural gas resources with India and simplify visa norms to strengthen bilateral ties.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is on a three-day visit to India, said the current century belongs to Asia where New Delhi and Tehran have an important role to play.



The Chabahar port in the Gulf country will open up the transit route for India to Iran and Afghanistan (bypassing Pakistan), Central Asian countries and Europe, he told a congregation at the historic Mecca Masjid here after offering Friday prayers.



Under an agreement, India is to invest USD 85 million for equipping the Chabahar port in southeastern Iran.



"Iran has abundant oil and natural gas resources and is willing to share them with India for its progress and prosperity of (its) people," he said.



The president said Iran is hopeful India will reciprocate by simplifying visa rules to enhance people-to-people contact.



"Iran is willing to further simplify visa procedure (for Indians) and I am hopeful the Indian government, too, will look into it for better relations between the people of India and Iran."





In his speech, Mr Rouhani also referred to shooting incidents in educational institutions in the US.



Earlier in the day, he visited the historic Qutub Shahi tombs complex here. Built in the Iranian architecture style, these monuments are popularly known as seven tombs.



Telangana government officials and Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) office-bearers briefed the leader on the architecture and significance of the over 400-year- old monuments.



Mr Rouhani began his three-day India visit from Hyderabad where he arrived last evening. This is his second visit to Hyderabad and the first after assuming charge as the president of Iran in 2013.



