IPS Officer Aparna Kumar, Who Scaled South Pole, Now Eyes North Pole

Aparna Kumar will also make the third attempt to scale Mount Denali in July this year.

Aparna Kumar, who became the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer to successfully conquer the South Pole, has set her eyes on another summit.

According to an official release, the top cop is now headed to the North Pole. She will start the 178.6 kilometre-trek from Norway's Oslo on April 4.

She will also make the third attempt to scale Mount Denali in July this year.

Ms Kumar had successfully reached the South Pole on January 13 after walking 111 kilometres on the snow. She did this with 35 kilograms equipment on her back and unfurled the National and Indo-Tibetan Border Police flags at the summit.

After she scaled the South pole, several leaders including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and several other leaders congratulated her.

Congratulations to DIG @ITBP_official ,Northern Frontier, Ms Aparna Kumar on successful expedition of South Pole. It is indeed a proud moment for the ITBP & other security forces. Her achievement will inspire the forces & others to strive for newer goals and scale greater heights — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 16, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to Aparna Kumar, who braved freezing cold despite her ill health and unfurled the Tricolour at the South Pole to become the first woman IPS officer to reach the South Pole. We are proud of her! https://t.co/AWX5Ay0LQS — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 21, 2019

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police also shared her story on Twitter:

We congratulate Aparna kumar, DIG, ITBP Dehradun for successfully reaching South Pole and unfurling flag of India and ITBP, on 13th January, 2019. She started her 111 mile trek to South Pole on January 4, 2019 with 10 member expedition team. #UPPolicepic.twitter.com/PlDMkbmVMo — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 14, 2019

The police officer has previously scaled top six mountain peaks of six continents across the globe.

Ms Kumar is a 2002 batch UP Cadre IPS officer, who has been posted at the Northern Frontier Headquarters of ITBP in Dehradun.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.