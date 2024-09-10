iPhone 16 Produced, Launched Globally From Indian Factories: Union Minister

The iPhone 16 lineup was launched at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event on Monday.

Noting that Apple's latest iPhone 16 is being produced and has been launched globally from Indian factories, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving the creation of iconic products for the world.

Apple on Monday announced iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, built for Apple Intelligence, "the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy".

This is the first time Apple has assembled its iPhone 16 Pro models outside China, highlighting a major shift in the tech giant's global production strategy.

"Apple's latest iPhone 16 being produced and launched globally from Indian factories! PM @narendramodi Ji's 'Make in India' initiative is now driving the creation of iconic products for the world," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

📲 Apple's latest iPhone 16 being produced and launched globally from Indian factories!



PM @narendramodi Ji's ‘Make in India' initiative is now driving the creation of iconic products for the world. pic.twitter.com/Oi0qfcgYL2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 10, 2024

The move underscores Apple's strategic efforts to diversify its manufacturing base and enhance its global supply chain resilience.

According to GSM Arena, Apple's decision to assemble its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India reflects a broader trend of companies seeking to reduce their dependence on single countries for production.

For the past seven years, Apple has been progressively ramping up its production in India. This expansion is expected to elevate India's share in Apple's total iPhone production from approximately 14 per cent earlier this year to 25 per cent by next year.

In addition to the iPhone 16 Pro, there are reports indicating that Apple plans to begin production of the iPhone 17 exclusively in India.

By diversifying its production strategy, Apple aims to mitigate risks associated with over-reliance on any single country, particularly in light of geopolitical shifts and supply chain uncertainties.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)