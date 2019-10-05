P Chidambaram Taken To Delhi's AIIMS After Complaints Of Stomach Ache

P Chidambaram has been in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS in Delhi for a medical examination after the former union minister, in judicial custody over a corruption case, complained of a stomach ache.

The 74-year-old has been in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in August and finished questioning him in the INX Media case. He will have to stay there at least October 17, a special court said on Thursday.

The court had said Mr Chidambaram should be taken to a hospital for a medical check-up if he requests for one and also allowed him to get food brought from home.

The Congress veteran's jail custody was extended after his bail plea was turned down by the Delhi High Court on Monday. The court said the former minister might influence witnesses if released.

Mr Chidambaram is accused of signing off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into the firm as the finance minister in the government led by Manmohan Singh in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram. The CBI has accused Karti Chidambaram of receiving kickbacks in the matter. Investigating agencies suspect the funds are stashed abroad.

