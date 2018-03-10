Karti Chidambaram's Lawyer Stopped From Commenting On Indrani Mukerjea Statement The CBI and ED have been relying on the statement of Indrani Mukherjea made before a magistrate.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi High Court today stopped Karti Chidambaram's counsel from making remarks on Indrani Mukerjea (File) New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today stopped Karti Chidambaram's counsel from making any remarks on Indrani Mukerjea, former director of INX Media who is in jail in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.



A bench of justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta told Karti Chidambaram 's counsel "Don't go into all this" when he asked how could investigating agencies, the CBI and the ED, even rely on the statement of Indrani Mukherjea who herself is in jail in connection with her daughter's killing.



The CBI and ED have been relying on the statement of Indrani Mukherjea made before a magistrate in which she stated that she and her husband Peter Mukerjea had acceded to Karti Chidambaram 's demand for one million dollars for allegedly fixing the violations done in the FIPB clearance.



Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Karti Chidambaram, said "How can they rely on Indrani Mukherjea's statement who is already in jail. I don't want to say anything more on this, everybody knows."



The submission was also opposed by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the ED, saying it was embarrassing as a counsel to argue like this, and even he was not taking names of Mukherjea or anybody else during the proceedings.



He said he was only referring to them as persons whose statements have been recorded by the agencies in connection with the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister in 2007.



Mr Singhvi had earlier also submitted before a trial court, hearing the CBI case, "Is Indrani's statement even an admissible evidence under law? She is in jail in murder case of her daughter."



The ED had registered a case against Karti Chidambaram and others in May last year. It had registered an ECIR, the ED's equivalent of an FIR, against the accused named in the CBI complaint. These accused included Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.



