Benefits Of Ardha Chakrasana Explained In PM Modi's New Animated Yoga Video

Animated yoga video of PM Modi demonstrating Ardha Chakrasana or the Half Wheel posture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who has been releasing videos on the benefits of yoga - today tweeted a new video explaining the benefits of practising Ardha Chakrasana or the Half Wheel posture.

In a mustard t-shirt and brown track pants, PM Modi's animated version is seen standing on a rug inside a spacious room with wooden flooring, overlooking a green manicured lawn, as he demonstrates the stages of performing Ardha Chakrasana.

"Stronger back, better blood circulation and more...Know why practising Ardha Chakrasana is helpful," PM Modi tweeted using #YogaDay2019.

Know why practising Ardha Chakrasana is helpful. #YogaDay2019pic.twitter.com/qbXAaflWus - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

The voice over lists the do's and don'ts as the animated version of PM Modi demonstrates the yoga posture. Ardha Chakrasana not only makes spine flexible but also makes the spinal nerves stronger, the voice over says.

People with high blood preassure and vertigo should take precaution while performing the yoga posture, it adds.

Today's yoga lesson is the fourth shared by PM Modi in the build-up to International Yoga Day that falls on June 21.

The United Nations agreed to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014 after PM Modi suggested in a speech at the UN General Assembly that such an initiative would be an encouragement.

The Prime Minister is a yoga enthusiast who has led large groups on Yoga Day at different locations across the country by performing asanas to promote the ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice.

The first animated video showing PM Modi guiding viewers on various asanas debuted online last year.