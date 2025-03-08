Chess Star To Space Scientist: Women Achievers Take Over PM Modi's X Handle

Indian chess Grandmaster R Vaishali, and scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni were among the women achievers who took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X handle on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

In a post from his handle, they said they were "thrilled" to take over his social media account and shared their messages to inspire other women.

"Vanakkam! I am Vaishali, and I am thrilled to be taking over our PM Thiru Narendra Modi Ji's social media properties and that too on Women's Day. As many of you would know, I play chess and I feel very proud to be representing our beloved country in many tournaments," the 23-year-old wrote.

She said she has been playing chess since the age of 6 and that playing the game has been a "learning, thrilling and rewarding journey" for her.

In her message to all the women, "especially the young girls", she told them to "follow their dreams, no matter the hurdles".

"Your passion will power your success. I want to encourage women to follow their dreams and break barriers in any field they choose because I know they can," Ms Vaishali, one of the top-ranked women chess players in the world, said.

"I've also got a message for parents and siblings - SUPPORT GIRLS. Trust their abilities, and they'll do wonders. In my life, I have been blessed with supportive parents, Thiru Rameshbabu and Thirumathi Nagalakshmi," she added.

Ms Mishra and Ms Soni, both from Odisha, also shared their messages and said that India is the "most vibrant place" for science, and called upon more women to pursue it.

"Both of us, Elina and Shilpi are seeing the wide range of opportunities opening up in our respective sectors. It was unimaginable that a sector like nuclear technology would offer so many opportunities for women in India. Similarly, the increasing participation of women and the private sector in the world of space makes India the most happening place to innovate and grow! Indian women surely have the talent and India surely has the right platform," they wrote.

This is not the first time that women achievers have taken over PM Modi's social media accounts. On International Women's Day in 2020, his social media accounts were operated by seven women achievers, which provided them a global platform to inspire others.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister paid tributes to 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day and reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment through various schemes and programmes.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on Women's Day! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," he said in a post on X.