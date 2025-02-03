International Space Station To Be Visible In The Sky Tonight: Check Details, Timing

If you're a space enthusiast or a skywatcher, you're in for a treat tonight. The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible in India on Monday night. This rare sighting, visible to the naked eye, does not require any special equipment - just a clear sky and the right timing.

When and where to look

The ISS will be visible on February 3, starting at 7:23 pm. By 7:28 pm. It will be the third brightest object in the sky, after the Moon and Venus. The best view will be towards the northwest, about 10 degrees above the horizon.

For about two and a half minutes, the ISS will be clearly visible, offering a chance to see one of the greatest human-made structures in orbit at over 28,000 kmph.

Will the ISS be visible from my city?

If you're in Mumbai or Pune, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the ISS tonight. The station's path is visible to the naked eye from many places. So as long as the sky is clear and free from heavy cloud cover or pollution, you'll have a great chance of spotting it. Just make sure you're looking in the right direction - towards the northwest - at the right time, and you'll be able to witness this rare sight without any special equipment. Binoculars may help, but a clear sky is crucial for the best view.

Astronauts, including Sunita Williams, are currently aboard the station. On Thursday, Ms Williams and Butch Wilmore completed a 5.5-hour spacewalk, setting a new record for the Indian-American astronaut, who now holds a total of 62 hours, 6 minutes of spacewalk time, ranking fourth on NASA's all-time list.

During the spacewalk, they successfully removed an antenna assembly and collected surface material samples. Their spacewalk was part of their extended stay on the ISS, initially planned for only eight days but extended due to spacecraft technical issues. SpaceX is now preparing to bring them back by the end of March 2025.