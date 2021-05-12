International Nurses Day 2021: Thank You Nurses, Our Everyday Heroes

International Nurses Day Images: Show solidarity with the nurses today and every day, says the UN

International Nurses Day 2021: Today is International Nurses Day. On that day in 1820, Florence Nightingale - perhaps the world's most famous nurse - was born. On International Nurses Day, the entire nursing fraternity of the world pay respect to Florence Nightingale, an English nurse, a social reformer and a statistician who founded the key pillars of modern nursing. This International Nursing Day people across the world could not be more grateful to our nurses amid the horrific coronavirus pandemic. Nurses are the backbone of the hospitals and clinics taking care of the millions of COVID-19 patients for months putting their lives at risk. According to the WHO, ''nurses account for more than half of all the world's health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million (2020) more nurses still needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

International Nursing Day 2021 Theme

The theme for this year's International Nurses Day is Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A Vision for Future Healthcare. Nurses are at the forefront of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Like doctors and other healthcare workers, nurses are continuously providing high quality care often working without a break.

International Nurses Day Images: Share the theme of 2021 on nurses day today

''Amid the COVID 19, nurses around the world are showing courage and dedication and suffering personal sacrifice to care for others. Show solidarity on Wednesday's International Nurses Day and every day," the United Nations posted on Twitter.

Amid #COVID19, nurses around the world are showing courage & dedication and suffering personal sacrifice to care for others.



Show solidarity on Wednesday's #InternationalNursesDay & every day. https://t.co/xiQBakGfpYpic.twitter.com/cVXpIXRuAD — United Nations (@UN) May 11, 2021

Happy International Nurses Day!