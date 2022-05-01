International Labour Day 2022: Origin, Facts, Speech And Essay Ideas

In several countries, Labour Day is also a national holiday.

International Workers' Day, also known as International Labour Day, is celebrated across the globe on May 1. The day is set aside in honour of workers and labourers across industries and sectors. The objective of the day is not only to celebrate the contribution of workers but also to empower them to understand their rights.

In several countries, Labour Day is also a national holiday with many organisations backing special campaigns for the betterment of their employees.

Origin

The origin of Labour Day can be traced back to the United States of America in the 19th Century. May 1 in particular was chosen as the date to mark Labour Day to commemorate the nationwide strike for an eight-hour day in 1886 that began on May 1 and ended as the Haymarket affair in Chicago US. The Haymarket affair refers to the tragic incident where a labour protest rally turned violent after someone threw a bomb at the police leading to the death of seven police officers and at least four civilians.

Facts

1) Despite International Labour Day tracing its origin to the commemoration of the Haymarket affair in Chicago, Labour Day in Canada and the USA is celebrated on the first Monday in September and not May 1.

2) May Day is celebrated in more than 80 countries.

3) In India, the first May Day was celebrated in Chennai (then Madras) in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.

4) Both Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day are also celebrated on May 1.

5) Canada celebrated Labour Day in 1872, 10 years before the United States.

Essay and speech ideas

-- What is the importance of International Labour Day in the present day?

-- How is the day celebrated in countries across the world?

-- What are some of the areas in which the working class needs continued empowerment?

-- Explain the problems plaguing the working class around the world.

-- In a post-pandemic world, what changes need to be brought to the labour laws of your country.