International Labour Day 2021: History And Significance Of May Day

International Labour Day 2021 Images: May Day or Labour Day is celebrated on May 1

International Labour Day 2021 or May Day is round the corner. The day, dedicated to workers and labourers across the world, is also called the International Day of Workers or International Labour Day. May Day celebrates labourers and encourages them to be aware of their rights. International Labour Day on May 1 is a public holiday in many countries. The International Labour Organization, a United Nations agency, which works towards setting international labour standards, in a report, released on World Day for Safety and Health at Work said, ''Countries need to put in place sound and resilient occupational safety and health systems that would minimize the risks for everyone in the world of work in the event of future health emergencies.''

International Labour Day or May Day: History and significance

Labour Day or May Day honours the hard work of people across the world and celebrates their achievements. Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the United States in the 19th Century. In the United States and Canada, Labour Day is however celebrated on the first Monday in September, honouring workers and their contribution to society.

In 1889, a body of socialist groups and trade unions, in the US designated May 1 as a day for workers. This was in rememberance of the Haymarket Riots in Chicago in 1886, when a labour protest rally turned violent after someone threw a bomb at the police. According to the history.com, ''...at least eight people died as a result of the violence that day. Despite a lack of evidence against them, eight radical labour activists were convicted.''

May 1 in Europe, has historically always been linked with rural traditional farmers' festivals but later on May Day became associated with the modern labour movement.