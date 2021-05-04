International Firefighter's Day: Know What Led To Marking Firefighter's Day

2021 International Firefighter's Day: Know all about firefighters Day here

Today is International Firefighter's Day. The day is a great opportunity to salute the brave firefighters across the world who risk their lives their lives to save people. Every year International Firefighter's Day is celebrated on 4th May. ''My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place - police, firefighters and members of our armed forces,'' popular author Sidney Sheldon had said. Here is all you need to know about International Firefighter's Day.

International Firefighter's Day: Know the background

International Firefighter's Day started being marked after a horrific fire incident at the Linton Community, a densely populated place in Australia, on December 2, 1998. Five firefighters - Garry Vredeveldt, Chris Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas, and Matthew Armstrong - died battling a devasting fire.

All the five firefighters, part of a strike team, rushed in to attend an SOS. Part of the Geelong West Fire Brigade, the men moved in with equipment when a sudden strong gale changed direction and the raging fire engulged the firefighting vehicle instantly killing all five men.

International Firefighter's Day 2021: Wishes and quotes

''The special ops guys and the firefighters around the world have this great phrase. They say, 'Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast,' and that is true. Everything I've accomplished in my life has been because of that attitude'' Jeff Bezos

''Firefighters save hearts and homes'' - Anonymous

''When a man becomes a fireman his greatest act of bravery has been accomplished." What he does after that is all in the line of work'' - Edward F. Croker

Here's wishing all firefighters a Happy International Firefighter's Day!