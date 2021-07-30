International Day of Friendship 2021: All You Need To Know 

Some countries, including India, celebrate friendship day on the first Sunday of August.

The International Day of Friendship is observed on July 30. The day marks the significance of friends in our lives and the way they make it better. Whether it's accompanying us on a vacation or just listening to our problems and helping us find a solution, a friend makes it so much easier. And it's not just about their presence when we are faced with trying times, but also when they are there to share our happiness and celebrate our success. It won't be wrong to say that the world would be a far more difficult place to be in if we didn't have friends.

Date

The International Day of Friendship is celebrated on July 30. But some countries, including India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, UAE and the US, celebrate friendship day on the first Sunday of August.

History

Not many know, but the International Day of Friendship was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. The idea behind the proclamation was that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals could inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. The resolution stresses the need for the involvement of more youngsters, as future leaders, in community activities as well as the promotion of international understanding and respect for diversity. On this day, the United Nations also encourages governments, international organizations, and civil society groups to convene events, activities and initiatives contributing to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

Significance

The day is significant in so many ways. What would we be without that one friend who makes life so much easier? Besides, the United Nations said that the world is faced with many challenges, including, poverty, violence, and human rights abuses. These issues undermine peace, security, development and social harmony among the people across the globe.

And therefore, to confront these challenges and overcome them, the promotion and defence of a shared spirit of human solidarity are extremely important. The simplest and purest form of any relationship is considered to be friendship.

Celebrations

Friends celebrate this day by exchanging cards, going out, tying friendship bands to each other. The day is particularly popular among school and college-going students. For many, the day also marks the entry of new people into their lives as they become friends on this day.