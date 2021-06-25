World Day Against Drug Abuse 2021: Theme, Significance And Facts

World Day Against Drug Abuse 2021 theme: "Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives"

The World Drug Day is dedicated to share research findings, data and facts that can save lives of people addicted to drugs. On International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking - activists, therapists, organizations helping people to give up drugs and governments show solidarity in helping victims of drug abuse. "By working together, we can tackle the world drug problem," said the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the UN arm that fights against illicit drugs and international crime related to trafficking. The COVID-19 pandemic has proved that working together is crucial to tackle any crisis. Community and family support are essential to help people who are vulnerable to drug use, say experts.

In a bid to build global solidarity and strengthen action taken to free the society of the evils of drug abuse, the UN General Assembly, on December 7, 1987, decided to mark June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Theme of 2021 World Day Against Drug Abuse: Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives.

Ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, India's 'Lockdown Learners' have one appeal to share: "Share Facts On Drugs. Save Lives". Here's a look at what these "social champions" have to say:

Ahead of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (26 June), India's #LockdownLearners have one appeal to share: #ShareFactsOnDrugs. #SaveLives! “Promoting health, peace and justice is key to achieving the #SDGs#Agenda2030,” these social champions say! pic.twitter.com/7ySlAgTmdT — UNODC South Asia (@UNODC_ROSA) June 25, 2021

World Drug Report 2021: Share facts, raise awareness

Around 275 million people used drugs globally in the last year. Over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders: 2021 World Drug Report, UNODC. Rise in the use of cannabis during the pandemic has been reported by most countries. Non-medical use of pharmaceutical drugs has also been observed in the same period. The latest global estimates say, about 5.5 per cent of the population between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year. 36.3 million people (13 per cent of the total number of persons who use drugs) suffer from disoders linked to drug abuse. Over 11 million people globally are estimated to inject drugs - half of them have Hepatitis C. Opioids continue to account for the largest burden of disease-linked to drug abuse. Drug markets have quickly resumed operations after the initial disruption when the COVID-19 pandemic started. There is a rise in larger shipments of illicit drugs and frequency of overland routes used for trafficking. Private planes are being increasingly used for drug trafficking, and even contactless methods have risen to deliver drugs.

(Source: UNODC World Drug Report 2021)