Intel Agencies Warn Of Possible Terror Attack In Ayodhya On August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Ayodhya on August 5.

There is a possibility of terror attacks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 and the Independence Day programme, sources said. Intelligence agencies also say the attack can coincide with the anniversary of the Centre's scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, which is also on August 5.

Following a report from Intelligence agencies, there have been instructions to deploy special security teams in Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir and national capital Delhi, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5.

The function is also expected to be attended by other VIPs – including BJP mentors LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and other leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, sources said, has prepared a complete plan for a terrorist attack.

Intelligence agencies have reported that the ISI has pushed terrorists from Lashkar-e Taiba and Jaish-e Mohammad into India with this aim.

These terrorists were sent to India in groups, each of the containing three to five terrorists, sources said. All these terrorists have received training in Afghanistan.

Each group has been ordered to launch attack separately, so it can late be described as an internal matter of India, sources said.

In July 2005, terrorists tried to attack the makeshift temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

The terrorists had posed as pilgrims and hired a jeep on the outskirts of Ayodhya, which exploded near the boundary of the disputed area.

The terrorists also used a rocket launcher to target the makeshift temple.