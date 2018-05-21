'Daring To Dream Big': The Successful All-Women Crew Of Tarini Returns

All-women team Tarini successfully completes circumnavigation of the globe

#WelcomeHomeTarini Salute to skipper Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi and her crew - Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, Swati P and Lieutenants Aishwarya Boddapati, S Vijaya Devi and Payal Gupta on their return from expedition - Navika Sagar Parikrama on 21 May 2018. pic.twitter.com/0Qon0ODE4G — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) May 21, 2018

#NavikaSagarParikrama It is a staggering achievement at many levels - for the @indiannavy that conceived & steered the initiative, for Indian women who just broke one more glass ceiling, for all those involved with the odyssey for daring to dream big 2/n pic.twitter.com/UoAuII0QxZ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 21, 2018

Lt Cdr Swathi. P, Navigation officer of INSV Tarini talks about their most challenging part of the voyage and how they successfully reached Falkland Islands from New Zealand after facing multiple storms in the South Pacific at subzero temperatures.#WelcomeHomeTarini@nsitharamanpic.twitter.com/ePIyfZj6EU — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) May 21, 2018