Inside Story Of Chandrayaan 2 Mission Control When Launch Was Called Off

Chandrayaan 2 is the successor to the Chandrayaan 1 mission that found the presence of water on the moon

As clocks across the country struck 1 am this morning, the Sriharikota launch centre in Andhra Pradesh was abuzz with activity. The countdown to the launch of Chandrayaan 2 at 2.51 am had begun in earnest many hours before and the 640-tonne GSLV Mark III rocket, which is as tall as a 15-storey building, seemed all set to blast off into deep space on its 3.89-lakh kilometre journey to the moon.

The mood was one of optimism, pride and hope. This was, after all, India's most ambitious space mission yet. Only three other countries - the US, Russia and China - have successfully soft-landed a spacecraft on the moon's surface. Earlier this year Israel tried but failed. Could India succeed?

With less than hour to go, the viewing gallery was slowly filling up with dignitaries, including former ISRO directors, and would soon also host Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India. There was a "tremendous atmosphere of expectation", Jyotsna Dhawan, who was sitting in the gallery and had a birds-eye view of all the drama to unfold, told NDTV.

"There was this tremendous atmosphere of expectation as we walked in and we sat there watching the countdown. We sat there for half an hour watching the countdown and watching the way in which the scientists went about their work. It was remarkable," Ms Dhawan said.

Chandrayaan 2, the successor to the Chandrayaan 1 mission that confirmed the presence of water on the moon - a landmark achievement - was scheduled to spend 14 Earth days checking for more water reserves.

The clocks now read T-56, meaning there were 56 minutes to blast-off.

However, all was not well behind the scenes because checks of the rocket system uncovered a problem, and with the eyes of the world on Sriharikota, ISRO officials decided to abort the launch.

A "technical snag" was announced by ISRO on its Twitter account and the space agency said the launch had been "called off for today as a measure of abundant precaution".

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later. — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

This was a worst-case scenario, for ISRO had a lot riding on this launch.

"For experts around the world... this was a reminder that the best of rocket science does not always work to a plan.. there was a technical glitch and safety comes first. Before everything else," an ISRO spokesperson said.

It was a disaster. After all, more than $120 million had been poured into the mission by an agency whose entire budget is 20 times less than NASA, its US counterpart.

"When the hold was placed, for a minute there was disbelief and I thought, for sure it's going to be removed but as the seconds ticked by, it was clear that it was going to be a go-no-go kind of a situation," Ms Dhawan explained, adding that everybody in the gallery "crashingly disappointed".

How did ISRO officials react? They were unfazed, according to Ms Dhawan, and worked with a skill and confidence that was impressive.

"They didn't miss a beat. They just kept working because obviously these eventualities are something that they have prepared for, so they have thought about every scenario," she said.

"They were professionals. They knew what they had to do and they did it. And I think that was what was the most impressive and really heartening to see."

"They have thought about every scenario - failure, success, has a particular system performed what it is supposed to do - and to ensure that the investment in time and money and people has actually gone well. That is what we saw yesterday," she said.

For those in the know, this professionalism should not come as a surprise. ISRO has won praise for its efforts in the field of space exploration.

Two years ago, Elon Musk, founder of private space agency SpaceX, tweeted congratulations after ISRO set a record by launching 104 satellites in a single rocket. And back in 2012, US space agency NASA sought to partner with ISRO on future space endeavours.

Chandrayaan 2 may not have launched at the originally scheduled time and date, but ISRO officials have confirmed that a second attempt is likely to take place later this month. Will that be successful? India's space men remain determined to fulfil this mission, and every other they undertake.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.