Inside 'Jana Shakti': Exhibition To Mark 100th Episode Of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi visited the exhibition recently

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited a thematic exhibition hosted at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi to mark the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann ki Baat'. The exhibition 'Jana Shakti: A Collective Power' features works by many prominent artists.

The exhibition celebrates the artistic diversity of India and is inspired by the themes highlighted in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme over the years.

Some glimpses from the 'Jana Shakti' exhibition:

The exhibition is based on themes from PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

PM Modi was taken on a walkthrough of the exhibition where artists got an opportunity to talk about their works and the themes of 'Mann Ki Baat' that inspired them, the culture ministry said.

The exhibition curated by art historian Alka Pande showcases 12 artists, each showcasing a specific theme. This one depicts 'Swachh Bharat', named 'A Art', made from recycled wood and terracotta.

'Yogi Shiva in moonlight at the Tulsi ghat':Based on the theme of yoga and ayurveda, it is an acrylic on canvas piece made by Manu Parekh.

'Flow' traces a river meandering through many regions, behaving differently at each place.

Other themes at the exhibition include 'Nari Shakti', 'Indian Agriculture', 'Yoga and Ayurveda', 'Indian Science and Space', 'Sports and Fitness', 'India@75', 'Amrit Kaal' and 'Celebrating North-East India'.

Thirteen renowned modern and contemporary artists have utilised various mediums to express themselves and present an artistic representation of the prime minister's message on 12 themes.

The artists who have contributed to the exhibition include Manu Parekh, Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Pratul Dash, GR Iranna, Jagannath Panda and Jiten Thukral, an official statement said.