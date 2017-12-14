INS Kalvari, First Made-In-India Scorpene Class Submarine, To Be Commissioned Into Navy Today: 10 Points

INS Kalvari went to the sea for the first time on May 1, 2016

New Delhi: INS Kalvari, the first made-in-India Scorpene class submarine, will be commissioned into the Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Six Scorpene-submarines are built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai as a part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy. The remaining five boats of the Project 75 would be delivered by the yard to the Navy by 2020. India has just about 15 submarines, a mix of Russian-origin Kilo class vessels and German HDW submarines. China has four times as many.