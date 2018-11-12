Supreme Court Handed Probe Report On Exiled CBI Chief, With An Apology

CBI director Alok Verma and CBI No. 2 Rakesh Asthana have been sent on forced leave

A report on exiled CBI director Alok Verma was handed over in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court today by the Central Vigilance Commission, which had to apologise for being a day late in submitting the document. The case will be taken up on Friday, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, rebuking the vigilance body for submitting the report late even though the office was kept open on Sunday.

"We kept the registry open even on Sunday since morning but you didn't come. You didn't even inform us," said the judges.

The Central Vigilance Commission, the country's top anti-corruption body, said it had completed its report on Saturday but could not submit it in time. "We apologise for the delay. We came to court one hour late but the Registry was open only up to 11:30 pm," said Tushar Mehta, representing the commission.

The vigilance body has also submitted another report on decisions taken by M Nageswar Rao, the officer who took over as interim chief after Alok Verma was sent on forced leave last month.

Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, the two top officers of the CBI or Central Bureau of Investigation, were both sent on leave after they accused each other of taking bribe in the investigation of a businessman.

Alok Verma launched an investigation and the CBI even filed a case against Mr Asthana, who in turn wrote to the centre and the vigilance panel against his boss.

Last month, Alok Verma went to the Supreme Court, which asked the vigilance commission to complete its inquiry against the CBI chief within two weeks. The court also said Nageswar Rao would not take any major decision and only stick to administrative calls.

After taking charge following a post-midnight government order on Alok Verma's leave, Mr Rao had signed off on the mass transfer of officers.

Alok Verma appeared before the three-member vigilance body and rebutted the allegations against him.