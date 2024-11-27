Infosys Pays 90% Bonus As Company Beats Market Expectations

In the last quarter, the company had reportedly issued variable pay of 80 per cent to the employees.

Infosys will pay 90 per cent variable pay to its employees for the second quarter of the fiscal, after the company beat market expectations.

Variable pay, or performance-linked bonus, was issued to all eligible junior and mid-level employees on November 26. The 90 per cent bonus, however, will vary according to individual employees' performances.

In the last quarter, the company had reportedly issued variable pay of 80 per cent to the employees.

For he financial year ending March 2025, Infosys raised its revenue forecast in constant currency terms to 3.75-4.5 per cent, up from its earlier projection of 3-4 per cent for the period.

In the second quarter, the IT major's results showed a 4.3 per cent increase in revenue over the previous three months to Rs 40,986 crore for the quarter ended September.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) cut variable pay for its employees for the second quarter.