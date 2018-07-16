Information Commission Launches Mobile App For Complaints, Appeals

The CIC app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Store (Representational)

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has launched an updated version of its mobile application in Hindi, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry today.

RTI applicants can submit their second appeal or complaint and link papers in both the languages i.e. in Hindi and English, through this app, it said.

Second appeals or complaints are filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by an applicant who is aggrieved over a government department's reply to his or her application made under the transparency law seeking governance related information.

Using this app, people can get real-time status in both the Hindi and English languages.

An appellant can download the copy of a hearing notice, facilitation memo and decision through it.

"The appellant can search and trace dak, second appeal/complaint in both the languages," the statement said.