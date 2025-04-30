Influencer Misha Agrawal Died By Suicide Days Before Her 25th Birthday, Family Confirms

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Misha Agrawal, social media influencer, died by suicide at 24. Her family linked her death to struggles with mental health and followers. Depression reportedly stemmed from a drop in her social media following.

Social media influencer and cosmetics brand founder Misha Agrawal died by suicide just two days before her 25th birthday, her family has confirmed. Six days after her death, Misha's sister took to Instagram to share an emotional post about the young influencer's mental health struggles. "Her phone wallpaper says everything. Her only aim of life," she wrote, referring to Misha's dream of reaching one million Instagram followers. At the time of her death, Misha had over 3.5 lakh followers.

The family said Misha became deeply depressed after seeing a drop in her followers. "She built her world around Instagram and her followers. When they started decreasing, she felt worthless," her sister shared. Despite her family's efforts to reassure her and remind her of her other achievements - including a law degree and judicial studies - Misha reportedly struggled to separate her self-worth from her online presence.

"Instagram is not real life and followers are not real love. Please try to understand this," her sister urged in her post.

The initial announcement of Misha's death came on April 26, the day she would have turned 25. "We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss," the family said in a statement shared on her social media accounts.

Misha, who also ran a cosmetics business called Mish Cosmetics, was known for promoting hair care products and beauty tips on her platform. Her brand page also confirmed her passing and assured customers that pending orders would still be fulfilled.