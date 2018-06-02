Indrani Mukerjea Discharged From Hospital SD Nanandkar, the dean at the hospital, said Indrani Mukerjea was brought to the state-run medical facility at 11:30 pm on Friday with a "history of chest pain and discomfort".

Indrani Mukerjea, the former media executive who was jailed for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has been discharged from the hospital. She was taken to Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Friday for treatment after she complained of chest pain.



SD Nanandkar, the dean at the hospital, said she was brought to the state-run medical facility at 11:30 pm on Friday with a "history of chest pain and discomfort".



The doctor said Indrani Mukerjea was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital and underwent a few medical tests. He added that her ECG (electrocardiogram) showed mild changes (in heart rhythm), while her chest X-ray report was normal. He said her condition was not serious.



The 46-year-old co-founder of INX media has been lodged in Byculla women's jail since her arrest in 2015.



This is the second time in two months that she has been admitted to the hospital.



In April, she was admitted to the hospital in a "semi-conscious" condition.



The hospital authorities had then said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her.



In October 2015, a few months after her arrest in the case, she was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. It was then suspected that she had drug overdose.



Indrani Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.



Ms Bora (24) was killed and her body disposed of in a forest area in the neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012, according to the police.



With inputs from PTI



