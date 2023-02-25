Indore Gets Special Spittoons As Part Of 'No Thu Thu' Drive

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava distributed these cup-shaped spittoons to pan shops. (Representational)

Specially made spittoons are being distributed in Indore in Madhya Pradesh as part of the civic body's 'no thu thu' (no spitting) campaign to further boost its reputation as the country's cleanest city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday distributed these cup-shaped spittoons to pan shops and passersby at Bengali Chowk and sought their cooperation to stop the menace of public places being stained with pan, tobacco and gutkha spit.

He told PTI these spittoons were being distributed free of cost.

Dr Atul Kala, an oral surgeon and co-founder of local start up Ek Pehal, said the spittoon has been manufactured with special metal to turn liquid spit into hard waste.

"It can hold 240 ml of spit," he said.

