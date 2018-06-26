Indira Gandhi Misguided Country With Fake Democracy: Odisha Governor

Odisha Governor said Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency due to personal and political vendetta. (File)

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has said the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's "personal and political vendetta" prompted her to declare the Emergency in 1975.



"Mrs Indira Gandhi misguided the country with a fake democracy and it was purely personal and political vendetta that led her to take such a drastic decision," Mr Lal said in a statement yesterday.



The slogan India is Indira and Indira is India was "undemocratic and too much" in a country like ours where an individual cannot be above or equal with country, the statement quoted him as saying.



Recalling the situation during 1975 Emergency, the governor said he remembered it for the collapse of democratic institutions, suspension of right to freedom of citizens and imposition of press censorship.



Stating that it is the Constitution and the citizens who are the real strength of India, Mr Lal said 43 years have passed and the nightmare of 21 months dictatorial rule in a democratic country under the Emergency still haunts those who have suffered during that period.



Leaders such as Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Charan Singh, Chandrasekhar, George Fernandes, Nanaji Deshmukh, Arun Jaitley and many more were targeted and put in jails, he said.





