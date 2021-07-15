After Alka Lamba's 'Made My Day' Tweet, IndiGo Thanks For 'Shout-Out'

Congress leader Alka Lamba with the cabin crew of IndiGo

After Congress leader Alka Lamba praised IndiGo for its initiative to empower women, the airline thanked her for the “shout-out”. Ms Lamba tweeted images of herself with an all-woman crew that was leading the Delhi-Goa flight of IndiGo on Thursday afternoon. She praised the airline for setting an exceptional example of women empowerment. She said seeing the crew made “my day”. Within minutes, the low-cost carrier acknowledged her praise and said IndiGo was “all about girl power”. It also said it took immense pride in its crew.

The image showed crew members and the pilot with the Congress leader inside the flight. Ms Lamba and the crew members were all wearing masks.

Thank you for the shout-out, Ms. Lamba! IndiGo is all about Girl Power and we take immense pride in our #6E crew! ???????? ~Team IndiGo https://t.co/yZN1O753Ld — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 15, 2021

Since the pandemic began, the airline industry has been hit hard. IndiGo has partially begun its operations adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 regulations. In a boost for the industry, recently, the government increased the capacity for domestic airlines to 65 per cent from 50 per cent.

The Congress leader was visiting Goa, a day after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal visited the coastal state and promised 300 units of electricity free per month if his party was voted to power in the assembly elections, due in February next year.

After landing in Goa, Ms Lamba said she had come there to warn the people against a few of those “who were coming from Delhi” to turn the state into an “experiment lab”.

“Goa is not an experiment lab. Please do not welcome people from outside to do experiments here... I am from Delhi, which is the capital of the country. Delhi tried an experiment and it is suffering today,” she said at the airport.

Ms Lamba, 45, was once in the AAP but joined the Congress in October 2019. In 2014, she quit Congress to be a part of the AAP. In October 2019, when she rejoined the Congress after five years, an ANI report had quoted her as saying, “I am very happy that the Congress party has again accepted me as its member. Though I was away from the party, I could not get separated from its ideology.”