IndiGo Plane Suffers Tail Strike While Landing At Nagpur Airport

An Indigo flight (6E-203) from Mumbai suffered a tail strike while landing at the Nagpur airport last Friday.

"On 14th April 2023, flight 6E 203, from Mumbai had a tail strike while landing at Nagpur. The aircraft was declared grounded at Nagpur airport for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail," IndiGo said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the airlines said.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft hits the ground or any other stationary object during take-off or landing.

