Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight's Take-Off Aborted, Nitin Gadkari Was On Board

Highlights Nagpur-Delhi IndiGo flight fails to take off after error detected Pilot was alerted about "serious error" moments before take-off Plane returned from the runway to the taxiway

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among the passengers on an IndiGo flight that did not take-off this morning because of a "serious error" detected by the pilot.

The IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi was moments from take-off when the pilot was alerted about an error.

The pilot aborted take-off and the plane returned from the runway to the taxiway.

Passengers, including Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport Minister, were de-boarded. Passengers are currently waiting at the Nagpur airport, an airport official said.

The Nagpur airport's senior director Vijay Mulekar said the flight to Delhi did not take off due to a "technical fault".

Mr Gadkari is the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.

