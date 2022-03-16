India's 'Vaccine Woman' On Corbevax Rolled Out For Children: Highlights

Mahima Datla is the Managing Director of Biological E Ltd.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E Ltd., is speaking to NDTV as India today started the vaccination of children aged 12 to 14 years.

India today started vaccinating children aged 12 to 14 years as it expands its COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to those in the 12-14 age group would be Corbevax, which is manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad.

Here are the Highlights: