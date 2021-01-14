India's Tally Of New UK COVID-19 Strain Reaches 109

Total number of persons infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19 from the UK have reached 109.

The total number of persons infected with the mutant strain of COVID-19 from the UK reached 109 on Thursday, informed the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

After the new strain of COVID-19 was detected in the UK, the government imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the country from December 22 last year.

This ban has been lifted but passengers arriving will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.