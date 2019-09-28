India At UN: 'Can Imran Khan Deny That He Was A Defender Of Osama Bin Laden?'- Highlights

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship", India said today responding to Mr Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly. "Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect. Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of phrases such as 'pogrom', 'bloodbath', 'racial superiority', 'pick up the gun' and 'fight to the end' reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st century vision," Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, said at the United Nations, using India's right to reply.

Here are the highlights to India's reply to Pak PM Imran Khan's speech

Words matter in diplomacy... words such as "bloodbath", "pick up the gun", etc shows a medieval mindset, not statesmenship.

Prime Minister Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship.

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech

Can Pakistan confirm the fact that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN, as of today?

Can Pakistan deny that it seeks pension for a global terrorist who is on the Al Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?

Can Pakistan deny that their premier bank - the Habib Bank had to shut down after being fined millions for being guilty of terror financing?

And would Prime Minister Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?

Will Pakistan deny that the Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters?



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.