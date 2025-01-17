India's First Private Satellite Constellation Showcases Talent Of Youngsters: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's first private satellite constellation by Pixxel Space showcases the exceptional talent of the country's youngsters.

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has scripted history by launching the country's first private constellation of earth-imaging satellites, Firefly, making a grand entry into the fast-emerging field of hyper-spectral imaging.

"India's first private satellite constellation by Pixxel Space showcases the exceptional talent of India's youth and highlights the expanding capabilities of our private sector in the space industry," the prime minister said in a post on X.

A SpaceX rocket launched three of Pixxel's six Firefly satellites on January 14 from California in the United States. The satellites are the world's highest-resolution commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites with the capability to observe the earth in over 150 bands, a technology that is useful in sectors as diverse as agriculture and defence.

Pixxel announced after the launch that all the three satellites have successfully deployed solar panels, de-tumbled and stabilised, achieved sun-pointing, and established seamless two-way communications.

"They're alive, working, and ready for the next phase. Onward to unlocking their full potential," Pixxel Space said in a post on X.

