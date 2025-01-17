Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

India's First Private Satellite Constellation Showcases Talent Of Youngsters: PM Modi

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has scripted history by launching the country's first private constellation of earth-imaging satellites, Firefly, making a grand entry into the fast-emerging field of hyper-spectral imaging.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
India's First Private Satellite Constellation Showcases Talent Of Youngsters: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's first private satellite constellation by Pixxel Space showcases the exceptional talent of the country's youngsters.

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has scripted history by launching the country's first private constellation of earth-imaging satellites, Firefly, making a grand entry into the fast-emerging field of hyper-spectral imaging.

"India's first private satellite constellation by Pixxel Space showcases the exceptional talent of India's youth and highlights the expanding capabilities of our private sector in the space industry," the prime minister said in a post on X.

A SpaceX rocket launched three of Pixxel's six Firefly satellites on January 14 from California in the United States. The satellites are the world's highest-resolution commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites with the capability to observe the earth in over 150 bands, a technology that is useful in sectors as diverse as agriculture and defence.

Pixxel announced after the launch that all the three satellites have successfully deployed solar panels, de-tumbled and stabilised, achieved sun-pointing, and established seamless two-way communications.

"They're alive, working, and ready for the next phase. Onward to unlocking their full potential," Pixxel Space said in a post on X.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Narendra Modi, Pixxel Space, SpaceX
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.