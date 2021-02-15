India's Covid Recovery Rate Among Highest In The World: Health Ministry

Latest News Updates: Since 1st October 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Fatality Rate.

India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020, while the national recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"Since 1st October 2020, the nation has seen an unabated decline in Case Fatality Rate. The Case Fatality Rate today stands below 1.5 (1.43%). India's Case Fatality Rate is one of the lowest in the world," it said. The recoveries have surged to 1,06,11,731 with 11,016 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic cylinder has been hiked by ₹ 50 per cylinder in Delhi on Sunday. A 14.2 kg gas cylinder in the national capital will now cost ₹ 769 (for non-subsidised cylinders) from 12 AM Monday onwards. This is the second price hike in the month of February, reported news agency ANI. Earlier, the non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas prices were hiked by ₹ 25 on February 4, 2021 across the four metro cities.

The automatic toll plaza payment system FASTag will become mandatory from today midnight, the centre said on Sunday in a statement. Those who don't install FASTag in their vehicles or have a tag that does not work will have to pay twice the fee for the category of the vehicle they are driving. To ensure smooth transition to the FASTag system, the government said all fee lanes in toll plazas on National Highways will be able to read the tags.

Feb 15, 2021 08:47 (IST) UK Rolls Out Hotel Quarantine For "High Risk" Country Returnees



The UK government will on Monday introduce mandatory hotel quarantine rules for arrivals from dozens of countries deemed "high risk" for coronavirus variants, as it tries to stop new strains spreading. The new policy requires all UK citizens and permanent residents entering England from 33 countries on a wider travel ban list to self-isolate in approved hotels for 10 days and take several Covid-19 tests.

Feb 15, 2021 08:13 (IST) UK Virus Jabs Hit First Target As New Zealand Puts City In Lockdown



Britain's coronavirus vaccination program has covered all its main target groups of vulnerable people, it said Sunday, hours after New Zealand, so far largely spared by the pandemic, put its largest city into lockdown. The European Union, meanwhile, facing criticism over its sluggish roll-out, confirmed it would fast-track approval of vaccines updated to target variants of the original virus.

Feb 15, 2021 08:04 (IST) Mexico Gets Over 8 Lakh AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses From India



Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritize older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign. Mexico is also expecting shipments to resume of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech , with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference. Mexico received a shipment of 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the government said, as the country prepares to prioritize older adults in the next phase of its vaccination campaign. Mexico is also expecting shipments to resume of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech , with 494,000 doses due to arrive on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference.

Feb 15, 2021 07:52 (IST) FASTag Must From Monday, Pay Twice The Toll Fee If You Don't Have It



