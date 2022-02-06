India Logs 1,07,474 Cases As Positivity Rate Drops To 7.4%: 10 Points

Since December, the number of Covid cases has been rising rapidly due to the new variant Omicron. India's active caseload currently stands at 12,25,011.

There were 865 new Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death count from COVID-19 crossed 500,000 on Friday, a level many health experts say was breached last year but obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.

At least 2,13,246 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 4,04,61,148.

The daily Covid positivity rate stands at 7.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 10.20 per cent.

The new cases were recorded after 14,48,513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 74.01 crore Covid tests have been conducted in India till now.

Nearly 169 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the health ministry said. Over 42 lakh (42,95,142) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.

Delhi reported 1,604 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.87 per cent. The national capital has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions further in view of a dip in the number of cases.

Maharashtra reported 11,394 new cases during the last 24 hours. No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the health department said.

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours while 28 people died.