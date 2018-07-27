Indians No Longer Require Airport Transit Visa In France

An airport transit visa is applicable for the people who are just transiting the Schengen territory and who will not leave the transit area of the airport

New Delhi: 

Starting this Monday, travellers with Indian passports will no longer require an Airport Transit Visa while transiting through the international zone of any airport in France. 

"I'm pleased to announce that, with effect from July 23, 2018, holders of Indian passports will no longer require an Airport Transit Visa (ATV) while transiting through the international zone of any airport in France," tweeted Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India.

An airport transit visa is applicable for the people who are just transiting the Schengen territory and who will not leave the transit area of the airport. However, hotel accommodations are only available outside the transit area and you would need a regular tourist visa if you want to stay in the hotel overnight.

There are two types of a transit visa under the Uniform Schengen visa group destined for travellers who are passing by a Schengen member country in order to reach their final destination.

France forms part of the Schengen Area that comprises 26 European states that have officially abolished passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders.

