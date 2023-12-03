'Indians Firmly With Politics Of Good Governance': PM Modi On BJP's Big Win

PM Modi thanked the voters for their unwavering support.

With the BJP looking set to score a hat-trick of comfortable victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the voters and said the results indicate that the people of India have chosen the politics of good governance and development.

As of 4.45 pm, the BJP was leading in 167 of Madhya Pradesh's 230 seats, 116 of Rajasthan's 199 seats and 55 of Chhattisgarh's 90 seats. All of these figures are higher than the majority mark in the states, ensuring that the BJP will be able to form governments there on its own.

Several rounds of counting have already been conducted and the results have been declared for some seats, indicating that the overall picture is unlikely to see a significant change.

In a post on X, PM Modi began with a tribute to voters, calling them the 'Janta Janardan'. He thanked the voters for their support and assured them that the BJP would work "tirelessly" for their welfare.

"We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for. I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being," the PM said.

The PM also thanked BJP workers for their efforts and said each one of them was "exemplary".

In a separate post, the Prime Minister spoke about the Telangana election, which has emerged as the only silver lining in an otherwise dismal day for the Congress. He thanked the voters and, alluding to his party's seats rising from just one in the 2018 elections to a projected eight this time, pointed out that support for the BJP has been increasing in the state.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach the BJP headquarters in New Delhi later in the evening today. He is expected to receive a rousing welcome and address party workers.