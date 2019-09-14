Indian Peacekeeper Died Trying To Save Colleague In Congo: UN

Lt Col Gaurav Solanki died in a Kayaking incident in Congo's Lake Kivu

Indian peacekeeper, Lt Col Gaurav Solanki, died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while trying to rescue a colleague in Lake Kivu, according to the UN mission there.

The UN Stabilisation in the DRC, which is know by its French initials as MONUSCO, held a memorial service in North Kivu on Friday for the peacekeeper who died on Sunday.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres's Deputy Special Representative Francois Grignon and Lt Gen Elias Rodrigues Martins Filho, the peacekeeping Force Commander, praised Lt Col Solanki's dedication to peace and conveyed Guterres's condolence to his family, MONUSCO said.

There are 2,613 Indian military personnel serving with MONUSCO.

