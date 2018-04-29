Indian Navy Plane, On Test Flight In Russia, Makes Emergency Landing

No Indian Navy crew members were on board the IL-38 plane during the short flight, the Navy said in a statement. The plane was on a sortie with Russian crew members on board. The Navy had sent its aircraft to Russia for a mid-life upgrade and overhaul.
Authorities are assessing the extent of damage to the aircraft.
India and Russia recently agreed to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation when Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Russai to attend the VII Moscow Conference on International Security.
Russia has been one of India's key suppliers of arms and ammunition. However, it has been a long-standing grievance of the armed forces that supply of critical spares and equipment from Russia takes a long time affecting maintenance of military systems procured from that country.
Comments
(With inputs from PTI)