Indian Mom Survives COVID-19, Delivers Baby In UAE

An Indian woman in the UAE gave birth to a baby after having contracted COVID-19 in the final trimester of her pregnancy that resulted in a near-death experience.

The woman delivered the baby boy in September, after she contracted coronavirus in May, Gulf News reported on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced that the woman delivered a baby boy.

It was a miraculous escape for the Indian homemaker from a series of troubles started with her expired medical insurance, the much-needed protection during the pregnancy. Her husband, an electrical engineer, could not get his family's medical insurance renewed as his employer was going through a crisis, reported WAM, the official news agency of the UAE.

This was all possible because of the woman's "perseverance, and the hard work, dedication and care of the medical teams at both Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)," SEHA said.

The woman, who is from Hyderabad, was in the 24th week of her pregnancy when she tested positive on May 6. She was admitted to Cornich Hospital, the capital's premier public maternity hospital, on May 7.

"At one point, the doctors had thought of inducing an early delivery of the baby as they were not sure of saving my life," the woman said.

"They told me that I was about to die so they wanted to save the baby, although I didn't know anything," she said, adding that her husband also tested positive for COVID-19.

After seven days, as her condition worsened, she was moved to the UAE's largest hospital for serious and complex care, under SEHA. She was unconscious for the next five days (13th to 17th May) as her respiratory system and kidneys were dysfunctional.