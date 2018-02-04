Indian Mission In Nigeria Monitoring Case Of Missing Ship: External Affairs Ministry

A merchant vessel Marine Express with 22 Indian nationals onboard, is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea.

All India | | Updated: February 04, 2018 15:13 IST
MT Marine Express, which was last seen anchored at Cotonou, Benin, off the coast of West Africa.

New Delhi:  The Indian mission in Abuja is in touch with authorities in Nigeria and Benin about a ship carrying 22 Indians believed to have gone missing in the Gulf of Guinea, the External Affairs Ministry has said.

"A merchant vessel Marine Express (oil tanker), owned by Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern shipping company with 22 Indian nationals onboard, is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The India mission in Nigeria was in touch with the authorities concerned and the situation was being constantly monitored, the MEA said.

"Our Mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation. A 24-hour helpline number set up by the Embassy for information on those missing is +234-9070343860," Mr Kumar tweeted yesterday.

 

