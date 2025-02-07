Indian Doctor Says Paneer, Milk "Not Veg", Sparks Debate On Social Media

An Indian doctor sparked a heated debate on social media after she claimed that paneer and milk were not vegetarian foods. She argued that since these products were sourced from animals, they had to be in the same category as meat.



The discussion began after an X user posted a photo of a thali, consisting of paneer, moong dal, salad, raw coconut, walnuts, and kheer. The user described it as a “vegetarian meal” rich in protein, good fats, and fibre.



Reacting to the post, Dr Sylvia Karpagam wrote, "Also paneer and milk are not ‘veg'. They are animal source foods. same like chicken, fish, beef and all".

Also paneer and milk are not 'veg'. They are animal source foods.....same like chicken, fish, beef and all. https://t.co/M7SXAYqNLc — Dr. Sylvia Karpagam (@sakie339) February 6, 2025

Her post sparked a huge debate on social media, with several people offering arguments against the claim.

No one is killed … to eat paneer or milk — Dr Chandrashekhar ???????? (@KolvekarC) February 6, 2025

Another added,

Life is not taken, that is the high order bit.



Who gives a shit if it's “veg.” People arnt vegetarian because they are mandated to eat vegetables only. It's because they are against eating meat.



Milk is not meat. — शीलकुमारः (śīlakumāraḥ) (@bromham6) February 6, 2025

"You are using the definition of 'vegan' to malign vegetarianism. Milk and meat are not same.. this is common sense. Your cunning technical twists will only expose you more," read a comment.

You are using the definition of "vegan" to malign vegetarianism..

Milk and meat are not same.. this is common sense. Your cunning technical twists will only expose you more. — Indic Spiritual Wisdom (@AnjanikaHanuman) February 7, 2025

Dr Karpagam further asked if no chickens were murdered during the production process, why were eggs regarded as "non-vegetarian"? Her comments provoked some extreme reactions with people accusing her of spreading false information. Others conjectured that the post was merely bait for more online engagement.