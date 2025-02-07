Advertisement
Indian Doctor Says Paneer, Milk "Not Veg", Sparks Debate On Social Media

The doctor argued that dairy products were also derived from animals so they were in the same category as other meats.

Read Time: 2 mins
Indian Doctor Says Paneer, Milk "Not Veg", Sparks Debate On Social Media
New Delhi:

An Indian doctor sparked a heated debate on social media after she claimed that paneer and milk were not vegetarian foods. She argued that since these products were sourced from animals, they had to be in the same category as meat.

The discussion began after an X user posted a photo of a thali, consisting of paneer, moong dal, salad, raw coconut, walnuts, and kheer. The user described it as a “vegetarian meal” rich in protein, good fats, and fibre. 

Reacting to the post, Dr Sylvia Karpagam wrote, "Also paneer and milk are not ‘veg'. They are animal source foods. same like chicken, fish, beef and all".

Her post sparked a huge debate on social media, with several people offering arguments against the claim. "No one is killed … to eat paneer or milk," said a person. 

Another added, "Life is not taken, that is the high order bit. Who gives a s**t if it's “veg.” People aren't vegetarian because they are mandated to eat vegetables only. It's because they are against eating meat. Milk is not meat." 

"You are using the definition of 'vegan' to malign vegetarianism. Milk and meat are not same.. this is common sense. Your cunning technical twists will only expose you more," read a comment. 

Dr  Karpagam further asked if no chickens were murdered during the production process, why were eggs regarded as "non-vegetarian"? Her comments provoked some extreme reactions with people accusing her of spreading false information. Others conjectured that the post was merely bait for more online engagement.

Comments

