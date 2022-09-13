Indian, Chinese Troops Complete Disengagement From Key Standoff Point In Ladakh: Sources

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement from a key standoff point in Ladakh, according to government sources. The process started on September 8 after the discussions between the two sides during the 16th round of corps commander level.

Both armies had agreed to move back from their positions towards their respective sides of the LAC and verify each others' positions after that.

The two sides have now resolved all the friction points that came up after the May 2020 aggression by the Chinese army.