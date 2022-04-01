Indian Astronomers Discover New Galaxy With 'Ghost-Like' Appearance

The new galaxy was discovered recently.

A team of Indian scientists has discovered a faint but star-forming galaxy, around 136 million light years away. The galaxy was undetected so far since it lies in front of a much brighter galaxy and has a "ghost-like" appearance in the optical images because of its low disk density, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The ministry further said that the inner part of the galaxy shows stars are still being formed in the newly-discovered galaxy.

“The inner disk star formation helped its detection in UV and optical images,” the ministry said in a release issued on the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The galaxy was spotted by a team of astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, working along with researchers from France.

The team was studying a known interacting galaxy NGC6902A and noticed the colour image of its south-west outer region in the shows diffuse blue emission, according to the PIB release. The colour was captured by Dark Energy Camera Legacy Survey (DECaLS), a deep optical survey conducted on international telescopes.

The emissions were coming from young stars of types O and B - the most massive stars and also the most short-lived in the galaxies - according to the PIB release. This excess emission prompted the researchers to investigate the peculiar feature in more detail to determine the cause of the interaction.

The researchers have named the galaxy UVIT J202258.73-441623.8 (or UVIT J2022 for short).

The researchers also used Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile and images from IRSF in South Africa and from DECaLS in this study. It has been published in the journal 'Astronomy & Astrophysics'.