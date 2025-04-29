Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Fly To Space Station On May 29

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29, Axiom Space Inc announced on Tuesday, as he is set to become the first Indian to do so.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Mr Shukla will pilot the Axiom Mission 4, a private astronaut mission launching aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. He will be accompanied by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and mission commander, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

The mission, which is jointly being undertaken by NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

"Mark your calendars. The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on May 29 at 1:03pm EDT (10:33pm IST) from Florida," Axiom Space Inc said in a post on X.

Group Captain Shukla will serve as the astronaut designate and Mission Pilot.

Once docked, the astronauts are scheduled to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission comprising science, outreach and commercial activities.

Shukla's travel to space comes four decades after Rakesh Sharma's iconic spaceflight onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft. Uznański, European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, will be the second Polish astronaut since 1978. Kapu will be the second national Hungarian astronaut since 1980. Whitson will command her second commercial human spaceflight mission, adding to her standing record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut.

India has also picked Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as a designated astronaut, who will become part of Ax-4 should Mr Shukla be unable to fly.