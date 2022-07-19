Indian Army Flags Off Motorcycle Expedition To Commemorate Kargil Victory

During the rally, the team will traverse through high mountain passes and arduous tracks.

To commemorate the 23 years of victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army on Monday organised a motorcycle expedition from New Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial at Dras (Ladakh).

The 30-member rally was flagged off by Lieutenant General B S Raju, the Vice Chief of Army Staff from the National War Memorial, New Delhi on Monday.

Over the next six days, the team of 30 serving personnel who have embarked on this expedition will endeavour to replicate the indomitable spirit of the Kargil brave-hearts by rekindling the spirit of fortitude, courage and adventure synonymous with the Indian Army, said the Ministry of Defence.

The bike rally would pass through Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh before culminating the expedition at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras on July 26, 22.

In order to cover maximum areas, the rally is being split into two teams, who will move along two different axes; that is the Zojila Pass axis and Rohtang Pass axis, covering a distance of 1,400 Km and 1,700 Km respectively. During the rally, the team will traverse through high mountain passes and arduous tracks with an endeavour to reach remote localities along the route.

The rally intends to spread the message of patriotism by highlighting the grit and determination portrayed by our brave soldiers, deployed in service of the nation, said the Ministry.

